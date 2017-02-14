Surgeons lobby lawmakers for trauma kits in schools

School nurses in metro Atlanta may get the tools that could save lives in the classroom. Those nurses are first responders for medical emergencies inside schools, but they don't have all the equipment needed to deal with injuries that go beyond scrapes and cuts.

Georgia lawmakers are working to change that.

Schools have first aid kits, but they don't have trauma kits and they don't train nurses to handle cases involving severe bleeding. Some trauma surgeons are trying to change that by lobbying lawmakers to make sure schools have the potentially life-saving kits.

Waylan Swain, 9, has minor scrapes on his knees from playing basketball at the gym, but if the injury were much worse?

"Well, I sometimes worry about that if...it's about to happen," he said.

And what if it happened at school, or if the emergency were a terror incident that brought out the SWAT team. Would a trauma kit be available?

"So when they're neutralizing a threat, be it a shooter or terrorist, that patient is sitting there, the person is sitting there bleeding to death and EMS/EMTs, they cannot come into the building to help care for someone bleeding to death until that threat is neutralized," says trauma surgeon Dr. Nate Polite.

Dr. Polite says fewer than 10 percent of Georgia's nearly 2,300 public schools have one. He and the Georgia Trauma Foundation are appealing to lawmakers to make them standard equipment with $1 million.

"This $1 million would be coming out of the Super Speeder Fund and go specifically toward the tourniquet or trauma kits within the schools," says Dr. Polite.

Whether it's as extreme as a terror attack, a shooting, a stabbing or just a severe playground incident, trauma surgeons say time is of the essence.

"We find that within that first hour, that's the time period we need to get that patient to OR if they need to have surgery for life-threatening blood loss," says Dr. Polite.

The Georgia Trauma Foundation says the Trauma Commission is supposed to get that $1 million for general trauma care but hasn't received it. We reached out to Rep. Sharon Cooper, who chairs the Appropriations Committee to find out where that money is, or how it's being used. We haven't gotten a response yet, but we'll continue to follow up.

