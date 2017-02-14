Pollen count unusually high for mid-February

A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
The Cobb County District Attorney's office says thieves are targeting pickup trucks during car break-ins near the Cumberland Mall.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Kay Kirkpatrick has captured a state Senate seat after winning the election in Georgia's 32nd District.More >
Cobb County DOT officials say their struggle to keep roads and medians clear of trash has reached epic proportions, with cleanup crews picking up more than 5,000 pounds of garbage over Mother's Day weekend.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
