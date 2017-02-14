Pollen count unusually high for mid-February

If you are sneezing, coughing, or and sniffling, you probably can blame it on pollen.

Pollen is back in a major way in metro Atlanta. The pollen count is the highest it's been since April of last year. Experts say they can’t recall these high levels so early in the year.

“It is very unusual,” shared Dr. Stanley Fineman of Atlanta Asthma and Allergy in Marietta. Dr. Fineman predicts it will be a long and likely miserable spring season for allergy suffers and warns of something called the “priming effect.”

“Priming effect occurs when somebody is allergic to a pollen and then they are exposed to it and then the exposure goes away. Let’s say we have a cold spell and the pollen count goes down...When the pollen count comes back up, they could have an even more significant allergic reaction,” Dr. Fineman explained.

At Atlanta Asthma and Allergy they offer immunotherapy, shots that build up tolerance against allergens like pollen.

“The patients receive the injection which contains a small amount of the allergen. The patient builds up a tolerance so when they go around that allergen again, it doesn’t cause the same reaction,” Dr. Fineman asserted.

Allergy sufferer and Kennesaw State lacrosse player Will Holland is constantly outdoors and comes to the clinic twice a week for his immunotherapy.

“I feel much better when the spring rolls around…I was allergic to grass and everything but I mean my body, I reacting really well to it,” Holland stated.

Trees are producing the high levels of pollen right now including maple, juniper, alder, oak and birch.

