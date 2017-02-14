Search continues for man who went overboard cruise ship

Officials say they continue to search for a 24-year-old man who allegedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Officials say they received a report that the man was missing from his wife around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The man was seen going overboard from the 11th deck of the ship, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cruise ship was traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.