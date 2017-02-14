Police search for missing Clayton County man

Officials are searching for a missing 58-year-old man in Clayton County.

Police say Donald Groomes simply walked away from his home in the 4100 block of John Arnold Circle in Conley, Ga.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Groomes has dementia and is possibly without his medication. He's described by authorities as 5'11" tall, weighing 160 lbs. with a bald head, brown eyes and a gray goatee.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.