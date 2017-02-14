Fire truck hit by bullet in Marietta

Officials say a bullet hit a Cobb County fire truck as it was returning to a fire station in Marietta on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Delk Road near Bentley Road.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Fire Department said firefighters in the truck knew that something happened, but wasn't aware that the truck was hit by a bullet until they returned to the fire station.

No one was injured in the incident, which is being investigated by Marietta police.

