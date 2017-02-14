Man gets 3 years for threatening immigration judge

An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in Atlanta late Thursday.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A supervisor-in-training has been accused of pepper spraying a co-worker due to a disagreement over how a pizza was prepared.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >
Officers locate suspect in Tuesday night Cartersville shooting.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
Kay Kirkpatrick has captured a state Senate seat after winning the election in Georgia's 32nd District.More >
Crews spent Thursday night looking for a child in Barrow County who reportedly went under in a pond.More >
Only days before President Donald Trump visits Jerusalem, Israeli politicians describe an atmosphere of "nervousness" and "confusion."More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
