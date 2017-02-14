Fire at vacant warehouse in Lawrenceville ruled arson

Officials say someone intentionally started several small fires inside a warehouse in Lawrenceville on Tuesday.

The fires occurred at a vacant warehouse in the 500 block of Maltbie Street just before 2 p.m.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called 911, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

Officials say no one was found inside the warehouse when they arrived.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.