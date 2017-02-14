Lawmakers send added spending for police, storm aid to Deal - CBS46 News

Lawmakers send added spending for police, storm aid to Deal

ATLANTA (AP) -

Lawmakers have backed a spending plan increasing state law enforcement pay and providing money for storm recovery in south Georgia, sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal.

The Georgia House and Senate on Tuesday voted in favor of $600 million in additional spending to this year's budget. Deal plans to sign the measure on Wednesday in Augusta.

The plan includes $5 million intended for recovery work in communities affected by the recent storms that killed 16 people in Georgia. It also includes about $27 million for a previously announced 20 percent pay raise for state law enforcement agencies, $50 million for a new cyber security program in Augusta and $109 million for public schools.

Both chambers now focus on a proposed $49 billion budget for the financial year starting July 1.

  Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

    The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

  Handel racks up endorsements, Ossoff calls for debates in District 6 race

    Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.

  Early Voting to start for District 6 runoff race

    Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.

