Community takes matters into their own hands following multiple crimes

More than 70 percent of all gas station crimes in Fulton County last year happened in the same community.

Police say they're trying to tackle the problem, particularly as some of the same repeat juvenile offenders are found to be behind those crimes. But some living in the community are taking matters into their own hands.

People in the community are frustrated that some of these juveniles are arrested and days later are out on the streets again to commit another crime. But an organization is trying to catch kids before they turn into career criminals.

Samuel Thompson and his crew of young men are on a mission. Cleaning up a section of Cascade Road is the part that's obvious, but it's what he's teaching these teens that will last much longer.

"I think they need more role models. A lot of times the role model is not at home," Thompson said.

He started his organization "Another Way Out" 25 years ago to combat drug activity in the community. Now his focus is on slider crimes.

"We've had 50 or 60...carjackings between the Shell and the BP gas station last year, and to me the way we're trying to solve that problem is not going to fix that problem," Thompson said. "I feel the way to get at the problem is to change the minds of the kids that's doing the crime, and the way you do that is to provide them with other options."

So Thompson gives them something to do -- small jobs around the community.

It's starting to sink in for young C.J.

"Being out here instead of being in the streets, doing crazy junk, and getting out of the house instead of being stuck in the house, there's things to do out here," C.J. said.

The organization is working on a fundraiser so they can provide young boys in the group with summer jobs. They're also working with about 30 police officers who've volunteered to be mentors of the group.

