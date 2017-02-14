Georgia gets victory in fight over your water

Georgia won a major victory in a long-running, high-stakes fight over your water on Tuesday.

The decades-long saga between Georgia and Florida, known as the water wars, is focused on the Chattahoochee River and which states' citizens have rights to the water flowing along it.

On February 14, the case master denied Florida's request for relief which the win says Georgia's not going to have to yield more water to Florida from the Chattahoochee River.

You may remember Alabama has also been involved the war for years, but not in this particular battle, and the verdict seems to turn on a mistake Florida made.

The river, dammed at Lake Lanier, gives drinking water to most of north Georgia. Florida claimed we drank too much and, in a drought, destroyed Florida's oyster industry in the Apalachicola Bay.

After two full years of arguing and five weeks of trial hearings, Master Ralph Lancaster concluded that Georgia's thirst did not kill Florida's oysters.

He wrote, "Florida has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that its injury can be redressed by an order equitably apportioning the waters of the basin."

Master Lancaster's decision appears to tell Florida the state should have included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in its case. If that was an oversight, it may have been a very costly one for Florida.

The master did slam Georgia over being too permissive to south Georgia farmers. Of course, the report can be challenged on appeal to the entire Supreme Court.

