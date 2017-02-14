Commissioner escorted out of meeting after controversial Facebook post

A meeting of leaders dissolved into chaos after an embattled county commissioner came face to face with the NAACP and an angry crowd.

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter is the same elected official who recently called Congressman John Lewis a racist pig. He was invited by the NAACP to take questions at what ended up being a rowdy meeting.

I was at that meeting and noticed that protesters didn't allow Hunter to speak. Some members say he had no business at the meeting and demanded he resign. Others wanted him to answer questions about his now infamous Facebook statement, but that didn't happen either.

The Gwinnett County commissioner finally had to be escorted out.

"We do not welcome you to our meeting. There is not reconciliation with you," a protester said. "I honestly think that it's just a PR ploy."

NAACP leaders tried to move on with the meeting, focusing more on questions like Hunter's plans for the county.

"We offered him the opportunity to talk about his vision for Gwinnett [County]," a meeting representative said.

But protesters continued to interrupt, bringing it back to Hunter's controversial comment.

Some people in the room told CBS46 they wanted to ask the commissioner questions about why he called Congressman Lewis a racist pig, but they never got the chance.

I asked the Gwinnett County NAACP president why the commissioner didn't take questions from the crowd about the Facebook post. When asked why they didn't get to the question and answer section of the meeting faster, the president said, "Because I wanted to get to the questions that people had submitted."

Outside the meeting, Commissioner Hunter's spokesman spoke out on the incident.

"There's a lot of concern as to whether or not he's a racist," Seth Weathers said. "Is he a racist? He's clearly not and I find the question itself is offensive."

The commissioner didn't make himself available for questions after the meeting.

I also asked his spokesman if he plans to resign, and he said no. I asked if he would try to meet with the NAACP in the future and he said maybe.

