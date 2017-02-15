Coast Guard suspends search for missing Georgia man - CBS46 News

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Georgia man

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Carnival Cruise Lines Source: Carnival Cruise Lines
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Georgia man who fell off of a cruise ship near the Bahamas on Monday.

Security cameras showed 24 year-old Kevin Wellons of Warner-Robins, falling off the 11th deck of the Carnival Elation cruise ship about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas.

His wife reported him missing about six hours later.

Crews searched by boat and helicopter for several hours and covered nearly 1,400 miles but have not located him.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46