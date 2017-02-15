Missing woman who once called metro Atlanta home found safe in Miami

Crews spent Thursday night looking for a child in Barrow County who reportedly went under in a pond.More >
Crews spent Thursday night looking for a child in Barrow County who reportedly went under in a pond.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
Only days before President Donald Trump visits Jerusalem, Israeli politicians describe an atmosphere of "nervousness" and "confusion."More >
Only days before President Donald Trump visits Jerusalem, Israeli politicians describe an atmosphere of "nervousness" and "confusion."More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >