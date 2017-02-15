Missing woman who once called metro Atlanta home found safe in Miami

A woman who once made metro Atlanta her home and was last seen January 23 after receiving treatment for a seizure at a hospital in Miami is safe after being located last week.

According to thedailynewsonline.com, 22 year-old Alexis Say was last seen in a hospital waiting room in Miami. The website reports Say was discharged from treatment for a seizure and was waiting for a ride when she was last seen. She is a native of New York state and has also resided in Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

It had been thought that Alexis had been caught up in the sex-trafficking industry but that hasn't been confirmed.

A Facebook page created on her behalf posted that she had returned home safe on March 7 after disappearing for six weeks. The page goes on to say that Alexis tried to reach out more than once for help and "Finally, the right person in the right place at the right time learned that she was missing, looked online, saw how incredibly loved she is and made the call."

Alexis had checked herself into a rehabilitation facility for help with an addiction to heroin and also suffers from kidney disease, heart problems and high blood pressure.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.