Fatal Cobb County wreck kills KSU student

A student at Kennesaw State University is dead after he crashed into another vehicle on South Cobb Drive in Marietta early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Alan J. Morales-Hernandez was turning onto Alumni Drive in Marietta when he crashed into a Jeep being driven by 27 year-old Phillip Sangster.

Morales-Hernandez was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sangster sustained non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.

