Inmate indicted on charges he escaped jail, brought in contraband

Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Three people were sentenced for stealing $4.3 million in U.S. government funds, according to the Department of Justice.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Norcross.More >
An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in Atlanta late Thursday.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near a building in downtown Atlanta but the all-clear has been given and things are back to normal.More >
City leaders along with the Arthur Blank Foundation broke ground Friday on a new park in an area in desperate need of revitalization.More >
Two separate crashes along eastbound I-285 in Fulton County backed traffic up for miles but crews cleared the crash scenes and the roadway is fully reopen.More >
A tractor-trailer hauling several vehicles went up in flames early Friday morning, sending smoke plumes billowing into the sky.More >
Crews searching for a child in Barrow County who reportedly went under in a pond are now calling it a recovery effort.More >
A man being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital while in custody.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
