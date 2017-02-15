Inmate indicted on charges he escaped jail, brought in contraband

An inmate arrested after escaping a minimum security area of a US penitentiary in southeast Atlanta has been indicted on charges he brought contraband into the jail.

A complaint which CBS46 uncovered was against Justin Stinson, an inmate at the US penitentiary along McDonough Blvd., alleges he escaped from the jail and attempted to return with scissors, nail clippers, two bottles of tequila, a cell phone and two cartons of cigarettes.

The FBI arrested Stinson outside the jail. He is also charged with escaping the prison.

Report: Inmates escaping, returning for years

In January, Atlanta Police installed video surveillance cameras outside the prison camp where holes had been cut in the fence and a report alleges inmates, including Stinson, were escaping the jail for short times before returning.

CBS46 found what appeared to be temporary fixes in several locations around the fence.

In one case, three men in ski masks were seen in a car parked near the prison camp's fence. When officers approached the vehicle, all three ran back toward the prison. A search of their vehicle turned up bottled alcohol, 24 cell phones and two loaded handguns.

The report says the APD frequently checks the fence line for any signs of breaches.

