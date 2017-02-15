9 candidates vie for South Fulton mayor position

Dozens of people have qualified to run for several council seats in the recently incorporated area of South Fulton County, as well as an additional nine people vying to be the city's first mayor.

Here is a full list of those hoping to be elected South Fulton County mayor.

Robert Bonner, Jr

Benny Crane

Robert L. Dawson III

William “Bill” Edwards

Ronnie Few

Gwendolyn Rainey Gillespie

Rafer Johnson

Travis Townsend, Jr.

Ken Wainwright

The president of the Camp Creek Business Association, Michael Davis, is hosting a mayoral forum Feb. 21 at the jazz venue St. James Live. Davis says he plans to livestream the forum and record it, so residents can go back to learn about the candidates whenever they have time.

The election will be held March 21.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved