AAA: Millennials top list for worst behaved drivers

Are you a millennial? If you are, studies say you probably engage in risky behavior when you're behind the wheel.

A new report from AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of young millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days.

"Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable,” said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director. “It’s critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads.”

Some of the dangerous behaviors include texting while driving, red-light running and speeding.

By rank and by age group, the percentage of drivers who reported engaging in speeding, red light running or texting behind the wheel in the past 30 days include:

1. Drivers ages 19-24: 88.4 percent

2. Drivers ages 25-39: 79.2 percent

3. Drivers ages 40-59: 75.2 percent

4. Drivers ages 16-18: 69.3 percent

5. Drivers ages 75+: 69.1 percent

6. Drivers ages 60-74: 67.3 percent

“Too often we see what can happen as a result of underestimating risk while driving,” said Garrett Townsend, Georgia Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Change starts with our own behavior. We need to set a good example by following speed limits, putting the phone down and fully focusing on the task of driving.”

