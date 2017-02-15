Douglasville student wins $10K in reality show cooking competition

An 11-year-old from metro Atlanta is now $10,000 richer after winning a cooking competition feature on a cable network.

Rose Genter is not your average 6th grader. While many kids her age are exploring the latest trends via television and social media, Genter has made a name for herself in the world of cooking.

Genter attends Factory Shoals Middle School in Douglasville. She just recently beat out three other contestants on the Food Network's "Chopped Junior" reality tv show.

Just last year, the 11-year-old chef started her own food blog.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.