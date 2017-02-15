"Hamilton" tour heads to Atlanta

For the many people who weren't able to get a ticket in New York to see Hamilton, one of the most anticipated Broadway shows, you are now in luck. The show is heading to Atlanta in 2018.

"Hamilton" will play at the Fox Theatre May 22-June 10, 2018.

The show’s producers announced the tour will head to other cities including San Francisco (March 2017), Los Angeles (August 2017), and Chicago (September 2017).

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2017-2018 subscription packages went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

For a complete list of dates for Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta, visit http://atlanta.broadway.com/

