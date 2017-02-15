Wrong-way driver sentenced to 15 years

A Clayton County man will spend 10 years in prison after seriously injuring a law student while driving the wrong way on Interstate 75.

Dezmar Gilbert, 41, was sentenced to 15 years with 10 years to serve in prison by a Henry County Superior Court judge. Gilbert entered a guilty pleas to two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of reckless driving.

“This was a horrific crash that has changed this family’s life forever,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The maximum sentence for serious injury by vehicle is 15 years in prison. However, the family agrees with this 10-year sentence so they can have this portion of their struggle behind them and be able to focus on their son’s health.”

Gilbert drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge and struck Shashank Virkud’s vehicle head-on, causing a five-car pile-up. Virkud, a law student from Florida, was driving north through Henry County.

Virkud, now 25, suffered multiple serious injuries. Several other victims were also treated for minor injuries in the wreck.

