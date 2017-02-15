CAU leads region, nation in "economic mobility"

Clark Atlanta University has the highest economic mobility rate among Atlanta-area colleges.

"This report affirms our work here at Clark Atlanta University," President Ronald A. Johnson says. "We are focused on transforming students of promise--young men and women possessing not only tremendous intellect, but what we consider a sense of "grit," a hunger to learn, to acquire diverse new experiences and, of course, to succeed—into scholars, leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. Our recent efforts to realign our curriculum and provide opportunities to earn stackable credentials will only increase our efficacy in realizing this goal." Johnson also added that the report affirms Clark Atlanta's contribution as an economic catalyst in the metro-Atlanta, Georgia and ultimately the global economy.

"We are indeed proud to learn this great news," the President noted, "but we are not complacent. We are redefining higher education and there is much more for us to do."

