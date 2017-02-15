Restaurant formerly bearing Gladys Knight's name fails another health inspection

The World Famous Chicken and Waffles restaurant located in Midtown Atlanta received a "U" after a recent health inspection.

Formerly known as Gladys Knight's Chicken and Waffles, the restaurant was renamed due to previously failed inspections and bad management.

Some of the issues that resulted in failing grade were poorly labeled food containers, poorly used and stored wiping cloths, and bathrooms that weren't clean.

There are three locations in metro Atlanta and the Midtown location is the only one that was renamed, according to the inspection reports.

Peachtree location previously failed health inspections

The restaurant location on Peachtree Street, where CBS46 saw agents Tuesday, had failed a routine health department inspection in February. Among other things, the inspection noted chicken was stored at around 67 degrees and employees were entering and leaving the kitchen without washing their hands.

The hot water handle on a handwashing sink was found to be missing as well.

Owner embroiled in tax fraud case; Knight wanted name removed

Shanga Hankerson, son of Gladys Knight and proprietor of the Chicken and Waffle establishments bearing her name, faces charges he stole $1 million from the state by failing to submit taxes for the business.

Authorities call his business a "criminal enterprise" in an indictment allege the stolen money was used to fund a private school education for his children as well as three vehicles.

With penalties and interest, Hankerson is alleged to owe the government $1 million.

