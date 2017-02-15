Midtown Alliance completes study, offers transportation solutions

Midtown Atlanta has 65,000 jobs in a 1.2 square mile area. Midtown's residential population is expected to grow by 11,000 people in the next three years.

"Just traffic, traffic, and more traffic," Caleb Davies said.

That's why the group Midtown Alliance studied ways to improve transportation in the area. The study recommends transit improvements to make things like MARTA more convenient, maybe even adding smaller shuttle buses to key areas.

"I think that would work for the local folks but those who are more commuter oriented not so much," Nancy Dodson said.

The study also mentions improving street configurations like getting rid of so many one-way streets.

"The one way streets are extremely confusing especially to those folks that are not use to traveling around this area," Dodson said.

The study also suggests intersection improvements. That could include new traffic signals and pedestrian focused timing signals.

"I'd make it a little more pedestrian friendly," Davies said.

Midtown Alliance definitely supports less cars. Part of the study recommends more bike facilities and bike lane improvements to make it safer.

"Traffic, cars and bikes don't mix man I mean it's just tough on either side," Davies said.

