Car found in DeKalb County lake

Officials say a car was found in a DeKalb County lake on Wednesday.

Jack Robbins, a fisherman discovered the car in Norris Lake in Snellville. He says it took him a while to figure out exactly what was submerged.

"I had to look down on it for 10 or 20 seconds to realize it was a car, but then you could see the mirror and the windows," said Robbins.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department says a search did not indicate a body was inside the car.

Residents say the lake is drained every 1.5 to 2 years.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen in Conyers in 2015.

