Family, friends say goodbye to former UGA player killed in fire

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to a former UGA and NFL football player who was among three people killed in a house fire on February 12.

Quentin Moses, 36, his 31 year-old girlfriend Andria Godard and her 10 year-old daughter Jasmin Godard were killed in the fire at the family's home on Shamrock Drive in Monroe on Sunday.

Funeral services for Moses were held Saturday at Cornerstone Church on Lexington Road in Athens. The funeral for Andria and Jasmin Godard will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lighthouse World Outreach Ministries in Monroe.

Moses played defensive end for the Bulldogs from 2003-2006 and was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. He was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School in Athens.

Faculty members, students and loved ones gathered Wednesday to remember Moses during a celebration of life on the Reinhardt University campus where Moses was an assistant football coach the last five years.

Reinhardt University President Dr. Kina Mallard says, "he just brought that spark to our program and for our players he was not just a coach he was a mentor he was a friend he was a father figure to some and they are really hurting right now. Coach Q touched so many of the young people's lives on campus and they will never forget the life lessons he taught them.

Senior Defensive End Javier Dyer remembers all the thing he will remember about his coach.

"He taught me to compete at anything I'm doing at all times be great at what you are doing and always bring a smile to peoples face," said Dyer.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

