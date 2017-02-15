Police: Woman attacked by dog in Alpharetta

A woman says she was attacked by a dog in Alpharetta on Valentine's Day.

According to a police report, an officer responded to North Fulton Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and met with Erica Torrez, who said she was bitten by a dog while walking her own dog.

Torrez says while walking her small dog behind the 500 building of Huntington Place, a "large brown dog with pointy ears" appeared on the side of the building, according to the report.

In the report, Torrez says the larger dog charged at her smaller dog, and when she picked up her dog, the larger dog bit her on the hand.

The officer said in the report that Torrez had multiple puncture wounds on her right hand.

According to the report, Torrez said that she had never seen the dog before and didn't know who it belonged to. Torrez says after she screamed, the dog ran away.

