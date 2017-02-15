Atlanta closer to average on Wednesday - CBS46 News

Atlanta closer to average on Wednesday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Atlanta was closer to average on Wednesday after the passage of a cold front. The high of 62 was 10 degrees cooler than the day before.

Wednesday in Atlanta

  • High - 62° (at 6:13 a.m.)
    Normal High - 57°
    Record High - 80° (from 1989)
     
  • Low - 47° (at 9:23 a.m.)
    Normal Low - 38°
    Record Low - 13° (from 1943)
     
  • Rain - 0.42
    February Rain - 1.31"
    Yearly Rain - 9.49" (2.79" above average)

