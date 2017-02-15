Package store manager shoots, kills robbery suspect

It was business as usual at Happy’s Package store in Stone Mountain on Wednesday. But Tuesday night was anything but normal.

“He was just pow, pow, pow, no hesitation,” Happy’s Package Manager said.

While he did not want to be identified, the manager of the store openly described the incident.

“If you see the video, in the time before I get my gun out he’s already fired twice,” Happy’s Package Manager said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jump over the counter and start shooting at the store manager. The manager quickly grabbed his gun and fired back hitting the suspect who then ran out of the store and later died next to a neighboring business.

“The bullets were ricocheting all over the place. He shot five times,” Happy’s Package Manager said.

Somehow, the store manager dodged five bullets and his customers call it a miracle that he survived.

“This guy here that owns the place is a very nice guy and this neighborhood isn’t too bad most of the time either so it’s sad that someone really tried to hurt him last night,” Customer Ken Walker said.

“People threaten you, but they don’t just randomly start to shoot. This guy was a killer,” Happy’s Package Manger said.

“Right now we’ve got to be careful out here because folks are trying to hurt people all the time and it’s sad,” Walker said.

Police have not released the name of the suspect because they are still trying to notify family.

