Package store manager shoots, kills robbery suspect

DeKalb County Jail officials have arrested a jail services worker accused of collaborating with an inmate to get contraband inside the facility on Memorial Drive in Decatur, Georgia.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a plan to improve the county's infrastructure.More >
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.More >
Three supervisors with the Department of Family and Children Services have been fired after a 10-year-old was drowned by his stepfather in DeKalb County.More >
Crews searching for a child in Barrow County who reportedly went under in a pond are now calling it a recovery effort.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital while in custody.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near a building in downtown Atlanta but the all-clear has been given and things are back to normal.More >
