Ban against 'upskirting' closer to becoming law

A ban against so-called upskirting is one step closer to becoming law in Georgia. It sounds unbelievable, but it's true -- it is not illegal to take a photo or video up a woman's skirt in public.

That's because of a court ruling last year. But the Georgia Senate is taking steps to change that, voting Wednesday to make it illegal. However, lawmakers who support this idea are still concerned about the proposed law.

The bill's sponsor says upskirting is "reprehensible" and needs to be punished. But he says, in his mind, there are two sets of offenders and wanted that to be taken into account -- young people who think they're being funny by pulling a prank and true sexual predators.

Do you worry if someone could be taking a picture underneath your clothes in public when you're not looking?

Liz Ravage hadn't thought about the practice until recently.

"It gives me something to think about," said Ravage. "I have two young girls. I worry about the world they're growing into."

With a unanimous vote in the Georgia Senate to make upskirting illegal, it is now being addressed.

The case of 24-year-old Brandon Gary, a grocery store clerk upskirting a woman, prompted the bill.

"The Georgia Appeals Court appealed, overturned the conviction, stating you do not have an expectation of privacy in a public place," said State Senator Larry Walker III.

But lawmakers are considering age when it comes to the offender.

"You have maybe a young person that is doing something he or she thinks is a prank, or something funny, and then you have the sexual predators," said Walker.

Walker says it would be a felony, but a judge could drop the charge to a misdemeanor and suspects under the age of 16 would go to juvenile court.

"It's an adult offense. You obviously know what you're doing," said Ravage. "People take liberties and I think it's just going to get worse as people get more comfortable and technologies get different."

But Ravage is glad Georgia lawmakers are trying to update the law to keep up with modern technology.

The age of the victim is also considered relevant. Walker says if the victim is under 16, it could fall under child pornography laws because minors cannot give consent.

The bill will now be reviewed by a committee in the Georgia House.

