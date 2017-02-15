Pending lawsuit makes patient privacy complaint against Fulton County Health Dept.

CBS46 is the only news station to investigate the South Fulton Mental Health Center for leaving hundreds of patient records in a dumpster where anyone could find them. That put these patients at risk for identify theft or other frauds.

(MORE: Fulton County clinic dumps sensitive medical records in plain sight)

While trying to get to the bottom of why that happened, we came across something new.

A 2013 lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court makes a claim that sensitive paperwork was left unsecured in the health department's downtown Atlanta office and it violated federal privacy standards.

According to Dedrain Franklin's lawsuit, she filed a workplace grievance claiming her supervisors ignored her warnings that "protected health information" was not secured properly. She claims there was "no place to store her files and that she had to stack the medical files on the floor inside her open cubicle."

Her case has not yet been settled.

Meanwhile, across town at the dumpster site in East Point, Fulton County Commission Chair, John Eaves said his office is investigating this latest security breach.

(MORE: Fulton County: We know who mishandled patient medical records)

An employee is under investigation and was placed on leave after we reported about the document dumping.

"We want to make sure all the I's are dotted and T's are crossed in terms of what needs to be pursued and investigated," said Eaves.

Franklin was at one time an administrator of the South Fulton Mental Health Center, but a Fulton County spokesperson said there is no link between the claims in her 2013 lawsuit and what recently transpired in East Point.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.