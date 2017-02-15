Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Habersham County

Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Habersham County with about $8,000 in drugs seized by authorities.

Brett Breedlove, of Clarkesville, was arrested after police say he was found with marijuana and methadone during a traffic stop.

Police say the initial arrest of Breedlove lead to a search of the home of Joshua and Lori Heard, located in the 100 block of Diamond Drive in Clarkesville.

Marijuana and methamphetamine were found in the home, according to authorities.

Breedlove was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug related objects; and failure to maintain lane.

Joshua Heard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

Lori Heard was arrested for an unrelated arrest warrant with the Baldwin Police Department for failure to appear.

