Police investigate fatal double shooting in Cobb County

Police say two people were found shot at a Cobb County apartment complex on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at Windwood Apartments in the 6900 block of Shenandoah Trail in Austell.

Firefighters happened to be at the complex on another call when they heard the gun shots. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they eventually passed away from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The victims have been identified as 26 year-old Deandre Brooks and 28 year-old Roderick Foster.

Jose Franco lives in the area and says hearing gun shots is nothing new. He says he's ready to move.

"I just came back from work and I looked outside and saw clothing with blood and stuff," said Franco.

Police did not provide information on any suspects.

