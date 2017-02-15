Atlanta police to release video after officer-involved shooting, officer ID'd

The Atlanta Police Department says it will release surveillance video captured during an officer-involved shooting in January.

Deaundre Phillips was shot and killed by a police detective wearing plain clothes on Jan. 26. Police say he tried to flee after two officers approached his car.

The departments says it will release the video on Feb. 24 after all witness statements have been collected.

“I am not pleased with the perceived lack of transparency surrounding this incident. Police shooting investigations should be characterized by two principal factors—finding the truth and total transparency to the public. Accordingly, Mr. Howard and I agreed to sit down within the next several weeks and develop a detailed protocol for these investigations, so that the Atlanta Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, the GBI, the media, and most importantly the public will know exactly what to expect. Mr. Howard and I both agree that members of the public should work with us to develop this protocol.” In the spirit of the transparency I require from my department, I am hereby releasing the name of the officer involved in the shooting. His name is Yasim Abdulahad. He is an 11-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Gun Reduction Task Force at the time of the incident.” – Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Meanwhile, the name of the officer involved in the shooting has been released. Yasim Abdulahad has been on the force for 11 years.

