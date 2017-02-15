Atlanta leaders look to remove outdated ordinances

Some Atlanta city leaders are about to take a long look at some ordinances still on the books they believe are outdated or irrelevant.

"This is my certification of completing community service," says Atlanta resident John Fashakin.

Fashakin is smiling because the judge waived a $250 fine for his car insurance lapse violation.

He's all for alternate sentencing.

"Because a lot of people go to jail for the dumbest stuff," says Fashakin.

He and others accused of breaking city laws won't have as much company in front of judges if city leaders make changes. They're about to review and possibly get rid of 85 so-called "quality of life offenses."

It's Councilman Kwana Hall's idea. His proposed ordinance says "the 400 people in the Atlanta City Detention Center on any given day are overwhelmingly black and poor for minor offenses such as spitting, jay walking, idling and loitering."

"Many times it's repeat individuals who are without means, and they're pretty much in a debtor situation, and they're dealing with substance abuse and mental illness," says Hall.

One ordinance says you can't sell aftershave.

"Why would that be illegal?" asked Hall. "We know that there was an era where people drank alcohol, and people do that who are addicted to alcohol, but that's not something you should criminalize."

There are others that seem strange, like an ordinance against treasure hunts, moving household goods at night and residential picketing, purchase or possession of lottery tickets.

Some think the "dedicating or urinating on public property" ordinance targets people who are homeless.

One of the most popular to scrap among council members is an ordinance about marijuana possession of one ounce or less -- violators would only have to pay a fine.

At a work session, council members are going over each ordinance to see if it's something they want to get rid of or keep.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.