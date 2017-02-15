Abandoned building catches fire in Atlanta

Officials say an abandoned apartment building caught fire in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

The fire occurred at Beckwith Street SW and Walnut Street SW.

The fire started in the attic of the two-story building, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department. Part of the building collapsed but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire to ignite.

