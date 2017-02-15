Man accused of robbing 3 restaurants in Canton

Valentine's Day was supposed to be a day of love, but for some business owners it began with their restaurants being burglarized.

Investigators say one burglar broke into at least three eateries in Canton.

A manager at La Parilla says the crook spent more than 15 minutes trying to break open the cash register. He got away with cash but his crime spree was just getting started.

"I guess he couldn't find a way to open it," says manager Nelly Silva. "You would think after so long that he spent doing it, he would have just taken it [and] opened it somewhere else."

But giving up must not be an option for the crook. In just 30 minutes we learned he broke into three restaurants, stealing cash and causing damage.

"It was alarming, it was just like something we've never really expected at any of our locations," says Silva.

Silva says surveillance video shows the hoodie-wearing thief frantically searching for valuables after the restaurant closed, finally finding a cash register and bashing it open.

The man then broke into Las Palmas and Buffalo's Cafe, helping himself to cash from both places.

All three targets were within about a 10 mile radius of each other.

La Parilla has made some security changes to protect employees in case the crook returns.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.