Sunny, 50s in Atlanta on Thursday

Plan on a spectacular Thursday in Atlanta with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 50's.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

Thursday will be a great day to eat outdoors for lunch, although it may be cool for some with afternoon temperatures in the 50's. Our next chance of rain will only be a chance of showers on Saturday as a storm system passes to our south.

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 35°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 51°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 59°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 57°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 54°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 47°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:23 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Saturday

