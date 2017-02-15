Cobb County police say they're not helping deport illegal immigrants

The Hispanic community in Cobb County came face-to-face with police Wednesday night to talk about ongoing raids in metro Atlanta.

The Cobb County Police Department said it has not and is not playing a role in the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The meeting held at the commission chambers was nearly empty. Some blamed it on not enough people knowing about the meeting. Others say many people in the Hispanic community might’ve been too afraid to show up.

“Right now the Hispanic community is nervous, they’re scared and some don’t know what to do,” said Cobb County resident Omar Rodriguez.

But this policy some consider to be immigrant-friendly could soon change.

CBS46 News has learned a new executive order from President Trump seeks to have state and local law enforcement agencies help Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, deport undocumented immigrants.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.