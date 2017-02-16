Police department turns to drones to help fight crime

The city of Morrow's police department is turning to new technology in hopes of keeping criminals off the streets.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the Federal Aviation Administration approved their request on February 10 to use the drones.

The first order of business was to use the drone on a missing person call. Officers used the drones as well as a K-9 unit and were order to locate the missing person.

According to the Clayton News Daily, the FAA cleared the use of drones by the department for up to 400 feet above the city, depending on the proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

