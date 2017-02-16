Clippers beat Hawks 99-84, win 4th in a row

Blake Griffin scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 99-84 on Wednesday night to head into the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak.

J.J. Redick added 15 points, Austin Rivers had 13 and All-Star DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds to help the Clippers beat the Hawks at home for the first time since March 8, 2014.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 15 points, and Dwight Howard had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Both teams rested their starters in the fourth.

Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap was held to eight points - well under his team-leading average of 18.1. Fellow starter Kent Bazemore had two points, nine under his average.

