Clippers beat Hawks 99-84, win 4th in a row

A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
Barrow County EMS said that the body of Andrei Lurco, who disappeared in the 3-acre pond along Hancock Bridge Road, has been found in that same area.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
Police arrested Dr. Michael Fishman after he was found with 10 grams of Oxycodone.More >
