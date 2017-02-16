Second businessman pleads guilty to paying bribes in exchange for Atlanta city contracts

Expanding MARTA is on the minds of many after the I-85 collapse and all the new faces who were forced to ride it.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near a building in downtown Atlanta but the all-clear has been given and things are back to normal.
City leaders along with the Arthur Blank Foundation broke ground Friday on a new park in an area in desperate need of revitalization.
Two separate crashes along eastbound I-285 in Fulton County backed traffic up for miles but crews cleared the crash scenes and the roadway is fully reopen.
A tractor-trailer hauling several vehicles went up in flames early Friday morning, sending smoke plumes billowing into the sky.
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
DeKalb County Jail officials have arrested a jail services worker accused of collaborating with an inmate to get contraband inside the facility on Memorial Drive in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a plan to improve the county's infrastructure.
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.
Barrow County EMS said that the body of Andrei Lurco, who disappeared in the 3-acre pond along Hancock Bridge Road, has been found in that same area.
Police arrested Dr. Michael Fishman after he was found with 10 grams of Oxycodone.
