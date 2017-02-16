Second businessman pleads guilty to paying bribes in exchange for Atlanta city contracts

The dominoes are beginning to fall in the bribery scheme that has the potential to cause a major shakeup at Atlanta City Hall.

Businessman Charles P. Richards, Jr., entered a guilty plea Thursday morning in federal court, becoming the second contractor to accept a plea deal in exchange for information about the city hall operative(s) who accepted the bribe money.

Richards appeared in court last week for a formal reading of his charges. He admits to paying $185,000 in bribes to an unnamed person in the belief that part of the money would go to a city official who could pull some strings and make sure Richards got lucrative city contracts.

Richards faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced on April 28.

Last month, E.R. Mitchell, Jr. became the first person to enter a guilty plea in the case, admitting he paid more than $1 million in bribe money over a five-year period from 2010 to 2015.

A third person, former Atlanta Human Services Director Mitzi Bickers, is named in a federal subpoena. Bickers, who is also a former president of the Atlanta school board, has not been charged and has declined to comment on the case.

It's still unclear who at City Hall took the bribes.

