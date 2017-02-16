Atlanta-area dentist sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

An Atlanta-area dentist has been sentenced to a year and six months in federal prison for filing nearly $1 million in false claims with Georgia's Medicaid program.

U.S. Attorney John Horn, in a news release Wednesday, said Dr. Oluwatoyin Solarin also must pay more than $996,000 in restitution and forfeit her interest in more than a dozen real estate properties.

Horn says Solarin owned and operated a dental care practice known as "Care Dental" with locations in Doraville and Duluth, Georgia. From 2009 through 2013, his office says she caused false claims to be submitted to the state's Medicaid programs. Various claims listed her as the treating dentist on days when she was not in the U.S.

Solarin used the illegally received money to buy real estate in the Atlanta area.

