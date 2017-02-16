Three metro Atlanta players selected to McDonald's All-American team

Three metro Atlanta student-athletes have reached the pinnacle of success for a high school basketball player, making the 40th annual McDonald's All-American Team.

Wendell Clark of Pace Academy in Atlanta (Duke), Collin Sexton of Peddlebrook High School in Mableton (Alabama) and M.J. Walker of Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro (undecided) were named to the team.

Clark is a 6'10" senior who will attend Duke University in the Fall after signing a letter of intent. He was ranked as the 3rd best player in the ESPN 100 for 2017 and was listed as the best player in the nation at his position.

Sexton is a 6'3" senior who will attend the University of Alabama. He was the MVP of the USA U17 team that won the FIBA World Championships in Spain over this past summer. He is viewed as one of the top point guards in the nation.

Walker is a 6'5" shooting guard for Jonesboro High School who is undecided where he will attend college next year. He is considering Kansas, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Maryland. He has led Jonesboro High to two state championships and one runner-up. He also holds a 3.87 GPA.

Only 24 spots were available nationwide and three Georgia students made the list. The game will be played at the United Center in Chicago in front of a national television audience. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

