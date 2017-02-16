Student gives homemade Valentine's Day cards to everyone in school

A student at a high school in Ohio is making national headlines after a random act of kindness for Valentine's Day.

The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a card on every locker in the school and captioned them with individual messages of kindness.

School representatives say the student began working on the cards back in September and had been storing them at home.

The post has been shared over 3,400 times and has over 1,100 interactions.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.