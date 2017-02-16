Police search for suspects in hit-and-run death

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Bartow County.

Police say a 58 year-old man was walking down Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 411, just north of Cartersville, when he was struck. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene before officers arrived. The vehicle is only described as a small SUV with front end damage.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.