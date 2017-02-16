I-20 WB closed due to overturned dump truck

A dump truck turned over on I-20 WB in Atlanta on Thursday February 16, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

An overturned dump truck lost its load Thursday afternoon causing major delays for drivers heading west on Interstate 20.

The truck flipped around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and officials said they'd have to use a Bobcat to scoop up the load from the truck. The incident took place just west of Langhorn St. in Southwest Atlanta.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the truck to flip over or the condition of the driver. Stay with CBS46 for the latest on the accident.

