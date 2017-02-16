GBI raids homes used for illegal online betting on college, pro sports

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation raided two houses in north Georgia tied to illegal online betting on professional and college sports.

After the raids in Cumming and Woodstock, Frank House, 54, of Cumming was arrested and charged with felony commercial gambling on Thursday.

GBI said House was acting as a bookie and facilitating online bets, allowing them to place wagers of various kinds on sporting events. They said he also arranged collection and payment of debts and winnings.

GBI said the investigation began two years ago in Fairfax County Virginia, and ended today at two homes in Georgia: one on Somerset Court in Cumming, and the other on Santa Anita Trail in Woodstock, targeted in Thursday's raids.

Ron Braxley with the GBI said the started with an undercover sting operation of online bets centered around House before Thursday's raids. Both homes are owned by House.

Braxley said a lot of bookies are using website's hosted in Costa Rica to host online sports betting and facilitate their own enterprises, skirting US law surrounding the subject. They using national banks in the US, like Bank of America and Wells Fargo to move money.

The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, the Fairfax County Virginia Police Department, the Woodstock Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Revenue all took part in today’s warrants.

Additional charges are pending in both Georgia and Virginia, GBI said.

