Men killed in North Georgia plane crash identified

Two people died in a small plane crash at Barrow County Airport, northeast of Atlanta.

The victims are Shannon Ewing of Dacula, Georgia, and his nephew, Henry "Hank" Ewing of Jones County, Mississippi.

Both men had their pilot's licenses, and it's not clear who was flying at the time.

Investigators know the plane took off Thursday afternoon, but they don't know what caused it to crash.

Emergency crews say the plane was still on fire when they arrived.

CBS46 tracked down Justin Hunter, the only known witness to the crash. He spoke to us before he talked to the NTSB.

"It looked distressed. It was kind of acting crazy up there. I kept watching it, and it when it came on in, it just darted towards the ground. It went straight for the ground. Then I heard a big loud boom."

Right before the crash, Hunter said the plane's engine was making noises that, in his opinion, sounded abnormal.

It may be a year or longer before the NTSB makes a final determination about what caused this crash.

