Tree pollen moderate in Atlanta on Thursday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The pollen count in Atlanta on Thursday was 68 with a moderate amount of trees and higher than the 20 from Wednesday.

  • Trees - moderate
    Juniper, Elm, Pine and Alder
     
  • Grass - none
     
  • Weeds - Low
    Sheep Sorrel

  • Feb 1 - 109 (High)
  • Feb 2 - 116 (High)
  • Feb 3 - 105 (High)
  • Feb 6 - 12 (Low)
  • Feb 7 - 41 (Moderate)
  • Feb 8 - 5 (Low)
  • Feb 9 - 117 (High)
  • Feb 10 - 62 (Moderate)
  • Feb 13 - 513 (High)
  • Feb 14 - 217 (High)
  • Feb 15 - 20 (Moderate) 
  • Feb 16 - 58 (Moderate) 

The pollen is measured on weekdays by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

