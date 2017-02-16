Parent picking up student drives through cafeteria wall

A man picking up a student at Cherokee County's Ace Academy drove his SUV directly through the front wall of the cafeteria.

Witnesses said he lost control of his car while having a seizure.

The crash created a hole in the brick wall about twenty feet wide.

Fortunately for everyone involved, no one was in the cafeteria when the crash occurred.

Aside from the driver's seizure, there were no other injuries.

The man's wife was in the passenger seat, but she was not seriously hurt, according to school officials.

Students will have lunch in the gymnasium or in their classrooms until repairs are complete.

